Youth offenders help out at the Stratford café they tried to burgle

TWO youths who broke into a café along the Greenway in Stratford were given the chance to make amends on Saturday (11th March).

The youths, who are now adults, were put to work helping out at Bobby's Café under the supervision of Warwickshire Police’s Rural Crime Team.

The, now adults, working at the cafe. Photo: Warwickshire Police (62982631)

The pair had broken into the café, which is an old railway carriage, last year. They were among a group of youths who were detained by officers and then identified by staff at the café.

However, rather than pursue a prosecution, the victims felt the pair should be afforded the opportunity to put right the wrong.

Warwickshire Police said: “In just such a circumstance the police have the option to offer a community resolution. As such, an office [attended] the lovely surroundings of the converted railway carriage while the two youths, who are now adults, spent a few hours helping out at the cafe. It's a win-win for everyone.”