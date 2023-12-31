WHAT a beautiful noise is now being heard in Stratford as the town celebrates its first established youth service after nearly ten years without one.

The Herald was invited to join the big Christmas party at Stratford Youth Hub as youngsters aged 8 to 19 enjoyed making gingerbread, playing table tennis and table football, hugging each other, laughing and sharing freedom in a safe and warm place off the streets and making new friends.

Stratford Youth Hub. Photo: Mark Williamson

“It’s now about championing the voice of youth in a town where it can be hard for youngster to be heard,” said Sarah Cowley, youth work manager at the hub. “Warwickshire had one of the highest cuts in finance for youth services years ago, so we’ve had to work very hard as a youth collective of charities in the area to prove the invaluable role we play in the community. Once we got the necessary funding we could then provide a youth hub for youngsters Stratford, Kineton, Shipston, Wellesbourne and Southam. Once they finish their school day they can come here in a safe, warm place. We would never shut the door on anybody.”