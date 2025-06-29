Your letters to the Stratford Herald - swifts, a Shipston defence and cycling; the king of sports

Swift action to protect our special visitors

Screeching swifts are so much part of Stratford. Every summer, whether we notice them or not, they are screeching around the skies of our historic market town, finding homes in the nooks and crannies of old houses, roof lines and old buildings.

Every early summer their arrival is part of summer in Stratford; part of its character and history probably since humans first built their farms and homes.

In a short time these amazing little birds fly 15,000 miles over 36 countries between the UK and equatorial or southern Africa. They feed on insects and, like so much of our wildlife, the various pressure of climate change and human actions and development have reduced their numbers by around 50 per cent in 30 years.

common swift (Apus apus) in flight.

Building change use and spaces for nests are lost, our insect numbers have dropped around 60 per cent in 20 years. Stratford swifts need help.

Towns and villages around Warwickshire are taking action to help these harbingers of summer: Harbury, Napton, Leek Wootton, Leamington, Shipston and, in Stratford, Albany Road/Stratford Wildlife Friends have organised action to help swifts.

Many places across the UK are taking positive action for swifts. How? Well by taking simple, low-cost measures such as installing swift boxes on public buildings, preserving existing nest sites and encouraging swift-friendly planning design including requiring new-builds to have a swift brick (cost £15).

All of this can make a huge difference to swifts and will also be used by other birdlife struggling under the same pressures.

Even Jeremy Clarkson is a public advocate for swift boxes!

Towns across the UK are joining the Swift Towns network.

Protecting swifts is a small step that speaks volumes about the kind of future we want – a future where nature and people thrive together.

Anyone who owns a building or home in Stratford can take action and make a difference and chose not be the generation that let silence fall over our town.

A Duxbury

Langley

Putting your mortgage where your mouth is

MANY thanks to our esteemed editor for letting Philip Harris know that the capital letters ‘WFA’ are widely recognised as standing for winter fuel allowance (Try to think of the glass being half full, Herald, 12th June), the most contentious issue this government has had to face since coming to office.

That this service had to be rendered is at least suggestive of a less than total grip on the current interface between politics and economics in this country. This morning I heard something else discomforting to Philip. Of the multi-billions in the hands of British pension funds, a mere three per cent is invested in British industry.

That figure is very, very worrying and is strongly suggestive of their judgements being much more closely aligned to mine than his.

Of course, at the personal level, this does not matter a jot. If Philip is so firm in his convictions, let him take out a massive second mortgage, or even sell, then put the money into British industry and wait to clean up. It’s entirely up to him.

However, where acting on such a belief becomes wholly immoral is using it as an excuse for hanging even more debt round the necks of the young in order to fund yet more handouts to the elderly, of which I am one. I say this not least because another figure I recently heard was that old-age-related government expenditure – which includes pensions, relevant costs to the NHS (including free prescriptions), social care costs, etc – already amount to about 25 per cent of all government expenditure.

Surely enough is enough!

Mike Waller

Preston-on-Stour

Bloody kneed cyclists show sportsmanship

THERE is a problem with much of professional sport these days. What they should be doing is setting a good example to younger players.

We have tennis players smacking their racquets on the ground and sometimes breaking them. Rugby players score a try and kick the ball into the spectators. Golfers smack the ground, then throw the club which has on occasions broken, and last of all is the top professional footballers.

They are tackled heavily, fall over, roll about four times screaming their heads off. The physio comes on, rubs the leg and he runs off. Someone scores a goal, slides over to the corner flag and sometimes kicks it then runs off the pitch to the spectators.

Now, if a spectator runs onto the pitch he is escorted off and banned. When a player runs off the pitch, he should be banned and taken to the dressing room.

When one team of eight is left playing the other team of seven, they might learn something.

Sometimes they even take their shirts off and run around waving it. When the ladies won the European Cup one member of the team did just that, which I thought was fine.

As I have said before, I am biased, but professional bike riders crash on stages, get up, change bikes and ride to the finish with ripped clothes, legs badly marked.

G A Harrison

Great Alne

Chairman

Midland Cycling and Athletic Club

ReUnion will restore UK influence

Jonathan Baker has pointed out that ‘... we have never needed our closest friends in Europe more’ (Timely chance to strengthen our EU ties, Herald, 19th June).

He is not wrong! The way to do that is ReUnion – to restore us to our proper place among friends in our European neighbourhood.

The world has changed dramatically since the referendum – and if we hadn’t left the EU, we would be participating in debates and decisions, using what was our considerable influence, to drive outcomes that would benefit us all.

Instead we are on the sidelines, wondering whether we shall need visas for our summer holidays in Europe and how much time to allow for the queues at passport control.

Judy Mason

Admington

More to police issues than lack of funding

IT was entirely predictable to see police and crime commissioner Philip Seccombe and the Warwickshire Police chief constable straight out of the traps to comment on the PEEL report detailed in the Herald last week (Underfunded police force is failing public).

Both were very quick to lay the blame at underfunding when officer numbers have never been higher and the budget has increased from £107m in 2020-21 to £140m in this year, with a £10m overspend mopped up by central government and the council taxpayer waved through by the Warwickshire crime panel and foisted on the taxpayer with no conditions.

Graded as inadequate in dealings with victims and the public at large, I am really not surprised. They are regularly informed of neighboured anti-social behaviour (ASB) relating to drugs, cuckooing, county lines and regional organised crime and, in some cases, offered intelligence and they rarely take the public up on this, rather preferring to put time into their amusing Facebook commentary and corporate communications.

Should one want to report ASB or a crime, good luck with that. Fraud and ASB are in separate reporting classes of their own separated so as not to bring down overall crime conviction rates which are in single digits.

Of course improvements in the charge rate for rape to 13.4 per cent – nearly double the national average of 7.1 per cent – are very welcome, but what about the other 86.6 per cent?

Against the backdrop of the manner in which they handled, or rather bungled, the DS Paul Whitehurst misconduct affair, as detailed by one victim so bravely, they really cannot virtue signal too hard.

Violent and drug-related crime and ASB is spiralling out of control, and in the 50 incidents thoroughly audited by the HMCIFRS it was found that 32 crimes should have been recorded but only 21 were actually recorded, so under recording by 33 per cent.

Anyone who has tried to report ASB or crime via 101, webchat, online form or even 999 will know that this is the case. They frequently – for numbers sake – try to record something not as a crime or ASB, because if it is a crime then it has to be reported on.

Frequently now there are multiple layers of contact trying to ‘signpost’ you to some other agency, such as the council, so they don’t have to take ownership of the issue. Particularly in a tourist town like Stratford where high crime and ASB rates could tarnish its image, despite the town being overrun with ASB, crime, drugs, county lines, shoplifting etc.

Safer neighbourhood officers come and go, passing through to little fanfare while the area’s former chief inspector, Faz Chisty, would now appear not to be south region CI and Insp Ben Hembry would appear to have also moved on.

Seeking information formally from the police via contact route or a complaint route is precarious. Fund us but don’t ask questions would appear to be the mantra, despite Mr Seccombe constantly in every other breath claiming to “hold the police to account” and be held to account himself.

Public confidence in the police is at an all-time low and has been described as hanging by a thread. Examples have occurred recently nationally where hard-working frontline officers have been suspended or dismissed by a desk-based management lanyard class at the stroke of a pen.

Warwickshire Police has the 12th highest rate nationally per 1,000 on convictions for the rather mysterious non-crime hate incidents. If one were to look at other crime such as theft, shoplifting etc, charge rates are in the very low single-digit percentages despite them now attending 100 per cent of burglaries as they should be expected to.

They should be feared by criminals and revered by the public. Sadly, they are neither.

RPC

Stratford-upon-Avon

Can police enforce street drinker fines?

HOW on earth are the police going to enforce fines of £100-£500 on the street drinkers in Stratford?

They should not be able to hang around like they do; they should be moved on as soon as they gather.

I can tell you what Stratford needs – a Home Bargains, but not on the Maybird, it should be down in the town.

The prices are unbelievable – cat food is £3.49 at Home Bargains and £4.40 at the supermarket. There are too many bargains for me to name.

Mrs W Preece

Lower Quinton

Waiting for a another autumn

I RECALL reading in the Herald at about this time last year, that the planning department at Warwickshire County Council advised that the new Shottery relief road would be open in the autumn,

I think I spotted their get-out clause, they did not specify which year the autumn referred to.

It seems to me that despite the good salaries and most generous pensions waiting for them at our expense, they have little or no expertise in writing and enacting contracts which include penalties for non-compliance, even allowing for many contingencies that would be expected to be encountered in large projects.

It would be of interest if they could confirm which autumn or the earliest date we could expect completion.

Mr G Thompson

Welford on Avon

Don’t blast the few who are soldiering on

I SUGGEST a little research and a wider perspective on the topic of Where are the flowers and Shipston pride? (Herald, 19th June. Nicci Williamson’s attack on Shipston Town Council for neglecting the many flower tubs around the town takes a narrow perspective.

Yes, the original volunteers did a grand job, however the whole team, with one exception, chose to resign, leaving a huge gap to fill.

The council (one councillor) spent many hours knocking on doors of residences and businesses with tubs nearby, appealing for help. The response was good but not all 80 plus tubs could be covered and inevitably some failed to live up to promises. Money is limited; we can no longer afford to replace thousands of bulbs each year, which is also environmentally questionable. New planting needs to reflect a changing climate – rising temperature and water shortage, etc.

To balance the debate may I ask Nicci Williamson if she is aware of other work by local people and councillors, who, incidentally, are also volunteers – they do not receive an allowance or expenses?

A team of volunteer litter pickers help keep the town clean. The Sensory Garden, for years sadly neglected, is once again a most restful and attractive spot, thanks again to a few amazing volunteers. Has she been to Cornmill Meadows? In the space of three years a team of volunteers and the same councillors have spent many hours planning, applying for grants, planting over 1,000 hedge plants and a community orchard – the result is a haven for wildlife and a beautiful facility for locals to enjoy.

Yes, there are issues to be addressed, but times have changed. Paying professionals means an increase in our council tax.

Volunteers are hard to come by and blasts of criticism discouraging for the few who soldier on. Positive criticism is valid but let us pull together to come through increasingly challenging times.

Tony Walton

Shipston-on-Stour

Volunteers in Shipston have worked hard

I WONDER if the writer complaining about the tubs in Shipston (Where are the flowers and Shipston pride?, Herald, 19th June) gave much thought as to how the hurtful comments would make the current small team of volunteers feel.

We are all doing our best, but when the previous group left en masse (bar one), we were all starting from scratch in recruitment and dividing up the work to be done.

We are doing it differently; thinking more about the environment, planting mainly native perennials rather than imported bulbs and annuals discarded at the end of each season and trying to cope with the driest spring and early summer on record.

So please, be a little kinder, support the people who are volunteering now and maybe pull out a few weeds as you pass the tubs.

Shipston volunteer

Name and address supplied