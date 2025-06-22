Your letters to the Stratford Herald - crime, politics and Shipston concerns

Got an opinion on a local issue? You can email your letters to news@stratford-herald.com - remember to include your name and address.

Where are the flowers and Shipston pride?

HAVE any of your readers visited Shipston recently?

Shipston is eager to encourage visitors and has a lot to offer. We have an interesting history, vibrant pubs and restaurants, independent shops, a river frontage – and until this year, our plant pots and flowerbeds were colourful and well-cared for. A few years ago, Shipston won a national prize for its flower display.

Sadly, Shipston would never win a prize today. What has happened? Anyone coming to Shipston from any direction will be met with pots full of weeds, weeds encroaching on the pavements, and empty flowerbeds.

The High Street has no hanging baskets this year and, except for one planter, no flowers whatsoever in the other pots. The whole town looks neglected and grubby.

Shipston residents pay council tax and expect their council to fulfil its responsibilities.It would be interesting to know who is responsible for the current situation.

Nicci Williamson

Shipston-on-Stour

Ode to a town where promises are all broken

I LIVE in Shipston and have been made aware of yet more development proposals being submitted.

We have had extensive new builds with no improvement to our amenities to support the ever growing population. I know the Herald is very aware of our, sadly, unsuccessful, campaign for beds in our so-called hospital. Whilst walking my dog over the lovely fields yesterday I penned a poem:

When will this developing end?

More letters of protest we will send.

But, no matter what we say,

Developers will have their way.

A once thriving local market town,

Local councils have let us down.

Promised new amenities for the town folk,

Where? ... all gone up in smoke.

A hospital, supermarket and petrol station,

Improved schools for the next generation.

Amenities we were meant to get,

Well... none have appeared as yet.

Instead let’s take the fields away,

And cover them with piles of clay.

So they can build houses, big and small.

Alas, quaint Shipston, will be no more.

Yvonne Ferguson

Shipston-on-Stour

Tough on crime but weak on real solutions

NORMAN Stevens (Britain has gone soft on criminals, Herald, 5th June) writes that Britain is being too soft on crime, which is a typical knee-jerk reaction often found in the more right-wing press.

Maybe we should go back to the 19th century approach when hard labour, transportation to Australia, and execution for non-capital crimes were a feature of the justice system; a magical period when, as a result of the harsh sentences, there was almost no crime at all? Or perhaps there was actually still a significant amount owing to the extreme levels of social deprivation and inequality.

As Norman rightly points out, the levels of shoplifting are rising steeply but this is, of course, totally unrelated to the worsening economic climate and the ever-increasing divide between the haves and have-nots. On the same letters page Tony Jefferson falls back on the tired Conservative trope of ‘tough choices’ being needed. Almost certainly choices that will fall most heavily on the have-nots. And yet the country is in the G7 and sixth or seventh wealthiest in the world, but those ‘tough choices’ rarely trouble the haves.

As to Norman’s other claims, which are typical Daily Mail scaremongering, they have been made repeatedly over many decades. Being ‘tough’ may make for good electoral propaganda but the reality is that, in isolation, it has never been effective. As Einstein said: “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results”.

Alternative approaches can and do work, labelling them all as ‘soft’ does nothing to help.

Nick Hall

Stratford-upon-Avon

Action – if there is any – not more words

I READ the piece Are Lib Dems avoiding some tough decisions? in the Herald (12th June). I have heard comments from people who sit on Stratford District Council’s planning committee complaining about the Lib Dems lack of attendance. This supports Cllr Daren Pemberton’s assertion.

I cannot say that I am surprised. Lib Dems are adept at sounding good but doing little.

I thought [Lib Dem leader] Cllr Susan Juned’s response was weak. To complain Cllr Pemberton’s assertions were “petty” I found pathetic.

Councillors are elected by residents to take decisions and provide leadership. If they don’t turn up then obviously they cannot fulfil that role. On the planning committee there is a system of substitutes so if a councillor cannot make the meeting due to issues such as illness, then a substitute can be called upon. Perhaps the Lib Dems are so inept that this cannot be organised.

I also note Cllr Juned’s excuse of “…work covering daytime meetings.” Planning committees are held in the evening so this excuse smacks of desperation.

I thought it ironic that in the same issue of the Herald, in Cllr Juned’s column (Give councils powers to halt flooding) she states: “Local authorities must use their legal and planning responsibilities…” Councillors will have to turn up to committee meetings to do that.

As I said, Lib Dems are adept at sounding good. Perhaps residents could usefully pay more attention to what Lib Dems actually do rather than what they claim to do.

Tony Jefferson

Stratford-upon-Avon

Beggars don’t help the look

REGARDING the article about grubby bus shelters in Stratford (12th June).

I find it hard to believe that ongoing begging in Stratford town centre near the little Tesco and Sainsbury’s at the very least makes a good impression either.

I do not believe that every beggar in Stratford has a connection with the area; more likely they want to connect with the area because of the large number of soft tourists.

I suspect that the reason that there aren’t any bus timetables is because buses can not be trusted to keep to time, so it would cause too much embarrassment.

It is not for nothing that on the back of many it says ‘up to’.

Kean Osgood

Stratford-upon-Avon

A change in policy, but still the same road

STRATFORD District Council’s planning department will shortly be making a decision to approve or reject an ambiguously worded development application made by Spotty Pots café, a new small business venture in Studley.

The wording of the application is ambiguous because it was probably concocted in an attempt to correct a mistake of proceeding to create a car park in 2022 without prior planning approval.

Incidentally, the current application is retrospective.

In 2013, the owners of the residential property next to Spotty Pots applied for permission to build several small dwellings at the top of their garden, which is next door to the new Spotty Pots car park. That application was rejected, primarily because Warwickshire County Council’s highways considered that a common entrance shared with a neighbour, now Spotty Pots, would become a danger to A435 users if more cars coming to and from new dwellings were to use it.

Today, we have an unapproved car park using the same unchanged common entrance, which in 2013 was believed by highways would be a danger point.

Curiously though, highways have had a policy about-turn. Today, their belief is that the common entrance will not pose a danger at all. What on earth could bring about such a change in policy? Could it be that in 2013 it was just a residential issue but now in 2025 a business is involved? Has the earlier perceived danger disappeared, or does the extra 2025 level traffic on the A435 and traffic from the new car park using the common entrance make this bit of road safer?

When SDC’s planning department make their decision, we will know.

Antony Lister

Studley

Speaking from experience?

I WAS intrigued by Phil Harris’s simile (Try to think of the glass half full, 12th June), where he surmises: “Voting outside the party is hard, the first time is a bit like adultery but it’s a lot easier the second time.”

Would he be drawing on personal experience?

Dominic Connolly

Oxhill

Timely chance to strengthen our EU ties

FURTHER to the letter in last week’s Herald (Grasping hand of friendship from the EU), I wonder how many Herald readers will recall that on the day after the Brexit referendum in 2016 Nigel Farage, the then leader of UKIP, said to jubilant cheers from his followers that the 23rd June would go down in the our history as the UK’s independence day?

Now, nearly a decade later, we can see why Mr Farage might be glad his populist rhetoric was quickly forgotten. At a time when, as the recent defence review has highlighted, we are effectively at war with Russia, face a conflagration of hostilities in the Middle East and no longer have a reliable ally in the USA we have never needed our closest friends in Europe more.

As well, despite the current conspiracy of silence about Brexit across the political spectrum, it is now clear that the UK has lost out in a huge range of other ways from no longer being a member of the European Union. Contrary to the promises of the Brexit campaigners, leaving the EU has not transformed the UK’s economic prospects, made us all richer or freed up money to spend on the country’s public services, most notably the NHS. Nor has it restored our control over the country’s immigration system.

So, just a thought. Wouldn’t it be timely if the 23rd June became the milestone date the country finally faced up to the consequences of the 2016 referendum? And, wouldn’t this be a fitting moment for politicians from all parties to start having an honest discussion in public about the benefits in an increasingly volatile world of re-forging closer economic, political and cultural ties with our friends and allies across the Channel?

That really would be a day worth celebrating.

Jonathan Baker

Loxley

Deaf people poorly served by some venues

I AM deaf – severely deaf – and use hearing aids. My deafness (even with my aids) means I have trouble understanding the spoken word.

I go to a pub/restaurant and with the background sounds of people talking, loud background music (hint – it’s background music, not a full-on rock concert), crashing cutlery and plates, I have difficulty following conversations and must fall back on lip reading.

I cope, but it’s exhausting at times – the level of concentration is mentally challenging.

I love going to the theatre and cinema, where I choose where possible subtitled or captioned performances/showings.

Fortunately, locally we have the RSC and Warwick Arts Centre who are, I would say, at the forefront of including the deaf community in their target audience. The RSC regularly puts on captioned performances (along with performances for the visually impaired and other disabilities) and has a hearing loop in each of its major venues.

Warwick Arts Centre has regular subtitled versions of most films, so I tip my hat to the RSC and Warwick Arts Centre.

However, many of the other local theatres and cinemas woefully disregard the deaf and hard of hearing community. Live theatre, I accept, has problems with offering captioned performances – but Stagetext (stagetext.org) works with theatre and theatre companies to offer full captioned for performances.

Some theatres and cinemas do offer sound enhancing equipment and have hearing loops installed. However, these are a compromise and only increase the volume but do nothing for clarity.

Films on the other hand, with the advent of digital formats, can insert subtitles post production and distribute to cinemas. Many of our local cinemas just offer a token number of subtitled showings, maybe two out of 100 showings per week. One chain offers ‘Silver Screen showings’, hoping to attract the retired community. Now, many older folk suffer from age-related hearing loss so you would think the cinema would include subtitles on its Silver Screen showings – sorry, they don’t.

There is much talk about DEI – Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, a framework used in various organisations to promote fairness, representation and opportunity for all individuals. It aims to create a culture where everyone feels valued, respected, and has the chance to participate fully, especially those who have historically faced discrimination based on their identity or disability) and currently it is a political football where some politicians are attacking it purely on race or sexual orientation – forgetting that much of DEI relates to disability.

As a deaf person, with some cinemas and theatres, I do not feel valued, respected and cannot participate fully – if you miss critical parts of the dialogue then the performance can make no sense.

So, my plea is to pubs, restaurants, cinemas and theatres, think of the deaf community. One-in-five people – that’s roughly 12 million adults – are deaf or hard of hearing. By your non-actions you are excluding a significant number of your customer base.

John Carnie

Stratford-upon-Avon

Caught in the shadow of AI’s growing impact

I WRITE in response to an excellent article by Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella (An online world in need of strong laws, 22nd May) which draws our attention to the way in which AI is advancing rapidly transforming how we work, communicate and create but with that opportunity comes real risks.

It is important that we consider AI implications. A sober perspective calls for efforts to ensure that it always serves humanity as a creation of human hands.

AI’s impact is felt globally in a wide range of areas, including interpersonal relationships, education, work, art, healthcare, law, warfare and international relations. As it advances rapidly toward even greater achievements, it is critically important to consider its anthropological and ethical implications. As its applications and their social impacts become clearer, individual users, families, civil society, corporations, institutions, governments and international organisations should work to ensure that AI is used for the good of all.

Since the term was coined in the 1950s AI has swiftly developed, mimicking human cognitive processes, and could one day create a super-intelligence surpassing human intellectual capacities. AI’s advanced features give it sophisticated abilities to perform tasks, but not the ability to think – this distinction is crucially important.

It’s growth raises broader concerns about intellectual property rights, job security, respect for privacy, and environmental protection.

Whereas advanced AI systems are limited to computational reasoning and learning based on vast datasets, human intelligence develops organically throughout the person’s physical and psychological growth. Since AI lacks the richness of corporeality, rationality and the openness of the human heart to truth and goodness, it capacities – though seemingly limitless – are incomparable with the human ability to grasp reality.

Like any product of human creativity, AI can be directed towards positive or negative ends. When used in ways that respect human dignity and promote the wellbeing of individuals and communities it can contribute positively to the human vocation. But as Manuela rightly points out, “mounting evidence is highlighting the negative effects that exposure to an unsafe online world is causing to children and young people with inadequate safeguards protecting them from illegal content on social media”.

It can be used for deceptive and harmful purposes, through false information and deep fakes generated by algorithms. It is alarming to learn that ChatGPT, for example, is driving people mad, and they are summoning demons, or they think they are where AI conversations had convinced them that they had “created or become a god”.

Concerns about the ethical implications of AI is shared by scientists and others particularly given its power to shape the world and engage consciences. Regulatory frameworks are therefore needed to monitor the objectives of AI system designers, and to define their responsibility and accountability. Manuela is calling on the government to bring UK data law into line with many other European countries. Yet as in all areas where humans are called to make decisions, the shadow of evil also looms here.

Dr Roy Lodge

Stratford-upon-Avon

Try reading between the trees and algae

ALL you hear about these day is the state of the roads, but it goes further than this – there is not a sign that isn’t obstructed by trees, bushes and foliage and those that you can see you can’t read as they are covered in algae.

What is the council/highways doing? Nothing!

Andy Cyrkunowicz

Stratford-upon-Avon

What about the other failings?

I READ Tony Jefferson’s critique of all of the mainstream political parties (Election was a show against establishment, Herald, 5th June). I could pick holes in many of the assertions he makes, but I honestly can’t be bothered.

One thing I did notice was that his criticism of the Tories was confined to the short premiership of Liz Truss, no mention of the needless austerity inflicted on the nation that almost destroyed our public services or the reduction of our armed services that in today’s world was madness. The whole justice system that was bought to its knees and there was the unforgivable way they administered Covid, including the scandal of contracts for mates.

This is just a small portion of the Tories’ mismanagement during their time in government.

Tony has the sort of selective memory only a Tory could hold.

P Hayes

Bearley