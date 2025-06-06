Your guide to Big Green Week events taking place in the Stratford district

ACTIVITIES, walks and workshops to mark Great Big Green Week will be everywhere over the next fortnight.

Here’s your guide to what’s taking place and when.

The Heart of England Forest’s Bioblitz on Friday and Saturday (6th-7th June) at Spernal Park and Morgrove Coppice near Studley, is a 24-hour race against the clock to discover wildlife species.

- Making animal puppets from recycled materials with artist Pippa Church and enjoying acoustic music are part of Sustainable Shakespeare community day, also on Saturday, from 10am-4pm at New Place in Chapel Street, Stratford, where the team will also share the work of the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust’s Sustainable Shakespeare initiative.

Bring a plant or book and take new-to-you items home from a swap event at Lush in High Street, Stratford, on Saturday at 11am.

Creating music is the theme on Saturday from 12pm to 2.45pm and Saturday, 14th June, 2pm to 3.30pm at Norah’s Ark at the Guild Chapel in Stratford. This new community theatre production, based on medieval mystery plays and inspired by the 15th century wall paintings in the chapel, presents an unusual take on the climate crisis, told from the perspective of Noah’s wife, Norah.

Family fun includes music created from recycled items, puppets, special effects and workshops. It’s free, but children must be accompanied by an adult. Sessions are also on 12th July at Stratford Town Trust’s Venture House, 10.30am-12.30pm.

Explore how in the past we reused and repaired everyday items and try out a carbon footprint calculator at Social Brew on Saturday, 1.30pm-4.30pm, and 14th June 1.30pm-4.30pm at Escape Arts at the Heritage Centre off Sheep Street, Stratford.

Walking trees were part of a previous Big Green Week.

Join Rubbish Friends for a litter-pick in the Big Avon Clean-up, meeting at Stratford Leisure Centre on 8th June, 10am-12pm.

Take inspiration from nature in free art sessions with Escape Arts on 9th June, 1pm-3pm, at the garden at Lifeways in Albany Road, Stratford,

The Arts & Nature Creative Hub on 9th June from 1pm-3pm at Escape Arts and Heritage Centre, Startford, uses macro lenses to explore the natural world in miniature and create a collage.

Climate volunteers Julie Hudson and Mary Manandhar talk about Wallace J Nichol’s book Blue Mind on 10th June, 11am-12pm at Stratford library.

On 19th June from 11am-12pm at Shipston Library, the talk is about David Montgomery’s book Growing a Revolution: Bringing Our Soil Back to Life.

A talk by textile artist Teresinha Roberts is on 11th June from 3.30pm to 5pm at Stratford Methodist Church. Beforehand, members of Stratford Guild of Weavers, Spinners and Dyers will demonstrate their skills.

Join Karl Curtis, director of Nature Reserves at Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, on 12th June from 2pm to 4pm on a tour to hear about the benefits of making nature habitats. Meet at the Riverside car park entrance behind Stratford Leisure Centre. The walk, which lasts 1.5-2 hours, is organised by Stratford Town Trust.

Climate action volunteer Mary Manandhar talks about Robert Macfarlane’s book Is a River Alive? on 12th June, 3pm-4pm, at Alcester Library.

Youngsters aged 12-18 can become a forester on 12th June, 4pm-7pm, at Middle Spernal near Great Alne. The session, run by Heart of England Forest, is a chance to gain work experience and make friends. There’s free minibus transport to and from the forest.

Climate action volunteer Julie Hudson talks about Hedgelands: a Wild Wander around Britain’s Greatest Habitat by Christopher Hart on 13th June, 2pm-3pm, at Wellesbourne Library.

RSC theatre tour

Tuck into a free, three-course meal made from surplus supermarket food at the Community Kitchen on 13th June, 5pm-6.30pm, at the Ken Kennett Centre, in Stratford.

Do something for a ladybird or woodlouse by joining Heart of England Forest and Warwickshire Wildlife Trust’s Build a Bug Hotel session on 14th June, 1pm-4pm at Stratford Local Nature Reserve. All materials provided and the activity is ideal for kids, families and nature lovers who want to support insect life in their own gardens.

Want to cut energy use in your home? Join the experts for a drop-in retrofit advice session on 14th June, 2pm-4pm, at the Home Guard Club, Tiddington,

Climate action volunteers talk about David Montgomery’s book Growing a Revolution: Bringing Our Soil Back to Life on 19th June, 11am-12pm, at Shipston Library.

The RSC is hosting a colourful line-up of events, in-cluding a free, one-off tour of its theatres on Tuesday 10th June at 10.15am, starting from the RST foyer.

To celebrate Great Big Green Week, dishes with an environmental twist will be served in the RSC Rooftop Restaurant, including garden to glass mocktails and cocktails and home-grown herbs.

Learn about climate change and what’s being done to create a low-carbon culture at the RSC on Monday 9th and Monday 16th June from 10.30am-2.30pm. Training is accredited by the Carbon Literacy Project and those who attend both sessions, will be given a certificate. It’s free but book in advance.

A series of water-inspired writing activities, co-led by Lucy Parrott and Lily Holbrook, at the RSC will explore Shakespeare’s seven ages of man as they relate to the seven ages of water on Friday 13th June from 11am-1pm.

Watch a film created by River Hope photographers about the river and its wildlife and meet the photographers on Saturday 14th June, 11am to 12.30pm.

Elizabeth Freestone, director of the RSC’s 2023 production of The Tempest discusses what goes into a sustainable theatre production on Wednesday, 11th June, 6.30pm-8pm, at the Guild Chapel, Stratford. Free but ticket needed.

For more information on the above events and Great Big Green Week, which is organised by Net Zero Stratford, go to www.netzerostratford.org.uk. For the RSC events, see www.rsc.org.uk.