Youngsters revamp Meon Vale skatepark as part of street art workshop

A SKATEPARK was given a colourful street art makeover thanks to some artists and a group of children.

Artists from Brink Contemporary Arts, working as part of Paint Stratford, held a workshop with 24 youngsters, aged 11-15, teaching them to create street art motifs and giving them free rein to use the Meon Vale skate ramps as their canvas.

The spray workshop was organised by Meon Vale Residents’ Association with a grant from the Heart of England Community Foundation.