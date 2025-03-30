Young Warwickshire artist whose work is finding buyers across the UK, the States and New Zealand

GREAT expectations from her year 2 teacher have proven well founded for a multi-talented artist who is making waves with her striking variety of work.

Kineton-based Emily Hoyle, now 22, had an impact at that early age, prompting the teacher to tell her parents: “If Emily wants to be an artist when she’s older, she could be.”

Though she doesn’t recall how she had specifically expressed that ambition, there was no doubt it was her big hope for the future.

Her love of the countryside and of animals saw her toy with the possibility of becoming a vet in the intervening years but art won out and those passions have weaved their way into the work that is attracting attention - and sales.

From Warwick Prep, Emily went to Stratford Girls’ Grammar and then to KES for 6th form and by that stage her creative interest won out - she chose English, music and art A-levels.

Emily Hoyle.

She said: “I’ve been lucky that at all three schools there were really good art teachers, who encouraged all students and helped me see I was definitely interested in doing something creative.”

As her next step she set her sights high and won a place at Oxford University’s Ruskin School of Art.

“Oxford was my first choice and I was told not many people get in for direct entry but I decided I was going to have a go and not worry about it.

“I liked the challenge, I worked really hard all summer on my portfolio and was delighted to get a place,” she added.

Her work evolved during those university years and also included her first experience of exhibiting commercially.

And since graduating she has pushed on to turn her passion into a career.

A landmark moment came in January this year when she was given the chance of her first solo exhibition at The North Wall arts centre in Oxford and seeing what went down well and sold well, she is now working on a new series of work for her next big moment in May.

That will see her exhibiting at an event for emerging artists aged under 30 at the Ronapainting Gallery, again in Oxford.

Her parents have a scientific background and their support has been vital as Emily keeps up the hard work to build a business.

She said: “I think I’ve taken from them quite a practical outlook and determination, which has only been helpful.

“At the beginning it’s really hard to get momentum but I’m working 10-12 hours a day, six or seven days a week.

“It’s hard work but it’s very rewarding and I think there has been momentum, with everything leading to everything else - and the solo show was a massive breakthrough.”

Her website - emilyhoyle.com - showcases the range of work she has already produced and the striking image at the top of the page, Samson’s Shadow, was a big success at the North Wall and has encouraged her to focus on that way of working for her May exhibition.

Samson has been sold to a private collection and her work has found its way to homes across the UK, the States and New Zealand.

Look through her page and you can see the many styles she has already explored, so while Samson is a current focus - be prepared for so much more in the future.