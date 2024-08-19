Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Young Stratford mum’s fight to get MS diagnosis

By Gill Oliver
-
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 11:00, 19 August 2024

A STRATFORD mum fobbed-off for years before finding out she had multiple sclerosis, has urged others to ‘trust their instincts’.

Danni Jones was diagnosed with the incurable disease in October last year - two weeks after her 30th birthday.

Danni has raised £380 for MS-UK.
Danni has raised £380 for MS-UK.

Incredibly, she’s just completed a fundraising walking challenge of 160km (100 miles) in four weeks and raised hundreds of pounds for charity - despite not being able to walk at all for three months at the end of last year.

Human Interest Stratford-upon-Avon Gill Oliver
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE