Young Stratford mum’s fight to get MS diagnosis

A STRATFORD mum fobbed-off for years before finding out she had multiple sclerosis, has urged others to ‘trust their instincts’.

Danni Jones was diagnosed with the incurable disease in October last year - two weeks after her 30th birthday.

Danni has raised £380 for MS-UK.

Incredibly, she’s just completed a fundraising walking challenge of 160km (100 miles) in four weeks and raised hundreds of pounds for charity - despite not being able to walk at all for three months at the end of last year.