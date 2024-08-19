Young Stratford mum’s fight to get MS diagnosis
Published: 11:00, 19 August 2024
A STRATFORD mum fobbed-off for years before finding out she had multiple sclerosis, has urged others to ‘trust their instincts’.
Danni Jones was diagnosed with the incurable disease in October last year - two weeks after her 30th birthday.
Incredibly, she’s just completed a fundraising walking challenge of 160km (100 miles) in four weeks and raised hundreds of pounds for charity - despite not being able to walk at all for three months at the end of last year.