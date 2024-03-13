A YOUNG mother from Meon Vale with life-threatening kidney disease is appealing for organ donors to come forward.

Amber Simmonds, 29, was diagnosed with hereditary polycystic kidney disease (PKD) aged 13. It’s a condition that affects her mum and one of her two brothers. Worryingly the disease has also been passed on to Amber’s three children: six-year-old twins Reuben and Jacob, and Pippa, four.

The Herald shared Amber’s story in January 2023, when she was raising funds for the PKD charity with the aim of trying to find a cure. However since then Amber’s condition has rapidly deteriorated and she is now encouraging people to consider becoming a kidney donor.