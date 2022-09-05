THE youth of Stratford will be celebrated in the first ever awards evening of its kind being staged at the town hall in October.

Ten awards will be presented to young people living in Stratford, aged between 11 and 18, in a ceremony which recognises their efforts and achievements and the difference they make to their friends and families, where they live, go to school and to the wider community.

It’s the inaugural Stratford-upon-Avon Youth Town Council awards evening and members of the public are invited to nominate their youth champions whose stories will be studied by the youth council who will select three finalists from each award category and from there an eventual winner will be chosen.

“As my year as mayor I want it to be all about youth and celebrating the young people of our town. It’s youth council led and it’s not about giving awards to the ones who are always getting awards it’s a celebration of those who don’t always get recognised. It could be a youth who is a mental health champion or a young carer and I’m sure it will be quite emotional. It’s the first awards evening and the first of many and hopefully it will grow each year,” the Mayor of Stratford, Cllr Gill Cleeve said.

Categories include:

Creative Artist of the Year

A young person who has shown dedication or passion in the creative arts.

Celebrating the artistic achievements in any visual art form including creative writing, design, painting, illustration, collage, sculpture, fashion, filmmaking, music production, and photography.

Performing Artist of the Year

A young person who has shown dedication or passion in the performing arts.

Celebrating the artistic achievements in any performing arts including drama, dance, singing and music performance.

Volunteer of the Year

A young person who has given their time and energy to a cause they care about.

Young people will be celebrated for their efforts and determination to bring about positive and progressive change within their communities through volunteering.

Sports Personality of the Year

A young person who has committed their time and talent to a sport.

This award aims to celebrate young people’s dedication to any sport. Nominees will show self-motivation in their efforts to achieve their sporting goals. The emphasis for this award is on the nominee’s proactive attitude and passion for their sport.

Entrepreneur of the Year

A young person who has demonstrated ingenuity and enterprise.

This award is for young people who are showing innovation and inspiration in business. Young people will be recognised for creativity and ingenuity, whether their idea is still a concept, or their business is already up and running. We aim to recognise the nominee’s commitment to an entrepreneurial spirit and a proactive attitude.

Activist of the Year

A young person who has made their voice heard on an issue that matters to them.

This award recognises the young people making their voice heard on the big issues we face today. From the environment and climate change to equality and diversity, this award celebrates the efforts and determination of young people to bring about positive and progressive change at a local or national level.

Mental Health Champion of the Year

A young person who has raised awareness of mental health and wellbeing.

Mental Health Champion award recognises the contribution of young people who help improve the health and wellbeing of others. Through their efforts they have helped raise the awareness of mental health and/or wellbeing by demonstrating dedication to their family, friends or members of their community.

Young Carer of the Year

A young person who cares for a parent, sibling or other family member.

A young carer is a young person who cares physically or emotionally for a family member and who goes out of their way to help and support them and make a difference in their family’s life.

Against All Odds

A young person who has shown courage and inspirational resilience in the face of challenging life circumstances.

Nominees will have demonstrated positivity and strength of character in their determination to lead a successful life.

Stratford Youth of the Year – Mayor’s Award

This award will be chosen by the Mayor of Stratford from all the nominations received

Every finalist will receive a certificate and each winner will be presented with a glass award.

The Awards evening will take place at the town hall on Saturday, 15th October and

closing date for entries is 11:59 on 11th September.

Category sponsorship is also available.

For more details, visit:

bit.ly/3JL7WRk