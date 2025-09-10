Young bands of Stratford talk juggling music with life and a desire for hometown gigs

Despite reports to the contrary, young people playing in bands is still very much a thing.

While the Stratford music scene may not be as thriving as it once was, the artistic town sees teenagers coming together to make music with dedication and passion. Herald Arts sat down with members of three up and coming bands to hear their thoughts and experiences.

Floor 24 were formed back in 2018, with their current line-up in place since 2023. They are vocalist Tommy Perry, lead guitar Alex Walsh, rhythm guitar Sam Crowley, bassist George Collison and Jasper Pink on drums, who all attended Warwick School and are 17 and 18 years old.

“A big aspect of being in a school band is that venues and other people don't take you quite as seriously,” Jasper said.

“They take you as a youth band, which is, it's nice, it has its perks like discounted prices and whatever, but it's not particularly helpful if you're trying to book a gig, if you're trying to sell some CDs or something.

“The way I think about it is, it's like a sort of, it's like a cat playing piano. Yes, it’s really cool, but at what point do you need to think about it as a cat being a pianist? People take it as a novelty sometimes.”

Floor 24 on stage.

A shortage of suitable venues in the local area have prevented Jasper from playing a hometown gig.

“If you walk through Stratford after 10pm , it’s very quiet. A lot of this is because there's no real venues or places for people to hang out, and this ties in with the music because music is what a lot of people go out for.”

The elusive Stratford gig hasn’t happened due to lack of effort, as Jasper explained.

“We've emailed about 20 different venues in Stratford and the surrounding area and only got a few gigs. I think a lot of that is because everyone's scared of taking a risk on a young band. For me, it feels like there's no middle ground between pubs and small venues, like the Assembly in Leamington, and we have to sell hundreds of tickets for that.

“I would love to play a hometown gig here in Stratford. The one gig that we'd really love to do is play upstairs at Cox's Yard. The bassist and I both went there when we were younger to see gigs and loved it.”

Illusive are a grunge/rock trio that consists of vocalist and guitarist Saul McDougall, bassist and backing vocalist Max Chamberlein and drummer Dan Clarke. Founded in November 2023 and all 18-years-old, some of their influences include The Doors, Motörhead and Nirvarna.

“Collectively we have all said that playing at the Birmingham O2 Institute twice was our best set of gigs as we had a young crowd that enjoyed our original music as well as the covers we played like Breed by Nirvana and Paradise City by Guns ‘N’ Roses,” Saul explained.

Saul McDougall, Max Chamberlain and Dan Clarke of Illusive.

Life gets in the way for Illusive, and the financial restrictions are a big factor in what they can do.

Max said: “Being a young person in a band is much harder as we have to juggle full time jobs, college and social lives. Being in a band isn’t free, and we have to individually finance it ourselves. Getting to gigs in Birmingham and Worcester (and sometimes further) can be a stretch.”

The aspirations are high for the band, with Dan outlining what the vision is for the future.

“We all believe if you want something hard enough you’ll get it and that’s what we’ll do. We set out to keep making music we enjoy playing and really put our all into what we love: playing music.”

Illusive are currently in the process of mixing and mastering a new LP consisting of seven tracks called Take A Seat which they believe will be “the best grunge/rock music people will have heard since the 1990s.”

Bassist Tyler Tomlinson, singers Jess Carson and Charlotte Mulryne, guitarist Will English and drummer Josh Dobedoe and the quintet known as Porple Grass.

Aged 19 to 21, their time as a band is still in its infancy with just three gigs under their belts (the most recent being on 30th August at The Thatch).

Jess and Tyler are part of the Escape Arts Young Creatives programme which supports young people aged 12-18 on their creative journey.

Josh Dobedoe, Tyler Tomlinson, Jess Parsons, Will English and Charlotte Mulryne of Porple Grass.

Moving away to university is a significant hurdle for Porple Grass to negotiate as from September Will and Josh will studying in Leeds and Liverpool.

“Getting all together can be stressful, but we just communicate as a band and make plans. We'll do multiple rehearsals in a week and we say which songs need to be learned for each rehearsal. It’s important that we all communicate and in fairness we are good at this.

“We want to start getting our brand known by making soap, like having things that are recognizable by our brand, like merchandise and things like that.

“People have asked us for merch on our second gig, which we did for one of our previous gigs. We would love to make this happen, but we don’t have the funding for that yet.”

Our drummer has a way to transport his kit, but we need enough money so we can transport all of the kit around and hire better equipment ourselves.”

Jess added: “We can't do that right now so we're just having to work with what we've got. Also, if a band with little experience and has barely played a gig turns up to a pub and says ‘we want £100 for an hour’ you won’t get far.

“Getting the name more well known is more important than saying ‘I want this amount of money for us to come in and play’.”

For these bands and any others who want to make a name for themselves, a battle of the bands competition will take place at the Riverside in Stratford on Saturday 27th September. The event is being hosted by the Joe Phipps Foundation, which was set up in the name of a local man who died by suicide in March 2024.

Tickets to the event are £10 each and the event will raise awareness and funds for mental health and suicide prevention. For any musicians interested in taking part, visit: https://shorturl.at/NFJZJ