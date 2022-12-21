A RAINBOWS group in south Warwickshire has received a cash boost to fund Christmas activities, thanks to Persimmon Homes.

Shottery Brownies (61199421)

1st Shottery Rainbows, who are based at the Bishopton Community Centre, received a £1,000 donation from the developer as part of its Community Champions initiative. The money will be used to fund a forthcoming theatre outing and basic equipment for craft activities.

The donation was marked with a cheque presentation, attended by Amanda Rogers, sales director at Persimmon Homes South Midlands.

Evie Hodgson, group leader at 1st Shottery Rainbows, said: “We’re absolutely delighted by this kind donation from Persimmon Homes.

“Our goal has always been to create a group where our girls can socialise and thrive. During Covid many activities were curtailed and more recently it has become difficult to raise funds to provide the group with the materials we need to run fun, interactive sessions.

“This funding is going to make all the difference to us.”