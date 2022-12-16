Yellow weather warning for ice across south Warwickshire on Sunday

Drivers in south Warwickshire are being warned to be cautious on the roads this weekend as rain and snow falling on frozen surfaces will lead to icy conditions causing some travel disruption.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice across most of the country for Sunday as the freezing weather continues.

Snow scene in Alveston. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61245724)

The yellow ice warning runs from 3am to 11am. Some parts of the UK are also being covered by an 18-hour snow warning which lasts from 3am until 9pm on Sunday, although the latest weather maps show the snow hitting some neighbouring counties, but not Warwickshire.

Forecasters warn that the conditions could lead to road, air and rail services being further disrupted or delayed with some icy patches on untreated roads.

The Met Office has issued a snow and ice warning for much of the UK on Sunday. (61359284)

Pedestrians are also being warned to watch out for icy patches on pavements and paths.

Sunday's ice warning covers the entire country, save for parts of Cornwall, Devon, South Wales and some parts on the south coast.