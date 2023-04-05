Not-for-profit company Ambulance Aid dispatches another vital emergency vehicle to Ukraine with the help of Wellesbourne Lions
Published: 16:07, 05 April 2023
| Updated: 16:13, 05 April 2023
AMBULANCE AID, the not-for-profit company set up in south Warwickshire a year ago to send ambulances and medical supplies to Ukraine, has just dispatched its 16th vehicle to the war-torn country.
The ambulance was on display outside Sainsbury’s in Wellesbourne on Saturday, 25th March where a raffle was held as part of a constant fund-raising operation for the organisation.
Dr Tania Hebert, a Ukrainian-born GP who lives in Warwick and works in Coventry, told the Herald the ex-NHS ambulances were essential for evacuating people from war zones and also from towns and cities obliterated by Russian bombardment.