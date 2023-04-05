AMBULANCE AID, the not-for-profit company set up in south Warwickshire a year ago to send ambulances and medical supplies to Ukraine, has just dispatched its 16th vehicle to the war-torn country.

The ambulance was on display outside Sainsbury’s in Wellesbourne on Saturday, 25th March where a raffle was held as part of a constant fund-raising operation for the organisation.

Dr Tania Hebert, a Ukrainian-born GP who lives in Warwick and works in Coventry, told the Herald the ex-NHS ambulances were essential for evacuating people from war zones and also from towns and cities obliterated by Russian bombardment.