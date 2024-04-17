Chedham’s Yard, the old blacksmiths and historic workshops in Wellesbourne, opened for the first time this year on Easter Saturday and welcomed record numbers through the gates.

Volunteers at Chedham’s Yard in Wellesbourne including Margaret Taylor, Krys Pietrcki, Derek Apps and Gary Stocker were full of Easter cheer on Saturday as they held an Easter egg hunt for visiting familes on the first opening day of the season for the popular attraction. Photo: Mark Williamson

Volunteer Janet Hall said: “It was such a happy atmosphere. Children loved the Easter bunny hunt and their Easter egg prizes; lots of people went on guided tours to see the historic workshops and forge and everyone liked sitting in the garden with tea and cake.”

The Yard is entirely run by volunteers and there is no entry charge, so they were extremely appreciative of a £1,000 donation left by one visitor.