Chedham’s Yard, the old blacksmiths and historic workshops in Wellesbourne, gets generous donation as it opens for the season
Published: 07:44, 17 April 2024
Chedham’s Yard, the old blacksmiths and historic workshops in Wellesbourne, opened for the first time this year on Easter Saturday and welcomed record numbers through the gates.
Volunteer Janet Hall said: “It was such a happy atmosphere. Children loved the Easter bunny hunt and their Easter egg prizes; lots of people went on guided tours to see the historic workshops and forge and everyone liked sitting in the garden with tea and cake.”
The Yard is entirely run by volunteers and there is no entry charge, so they were extremely appreciative of a £1,000 donation left by one visitor.