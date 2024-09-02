Video - Yabba Dabba Doo time as Flintstones win prize at whacky races in Studley

THE Flintstones entered the Studley Wheelbarrow Race on Sunday and ended up winning the best fancy dress prize.

In terms of a colourful and fun spectacle for the whole community, this annual event organised by the Bell pub in Studley is one of the best in Stratford district.

This year it attracted the likes of Scooby Doo and Shaggy, Ali G, a fairy godmother, the Banana Men, superheroes and a couple of nuns.