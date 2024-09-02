Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Video - Yabba Dabba Doo time as Flintstones win prize at whacky races in Studley

By Simon Woodings
-
swoodings@stratford-herald.com
Published: 15:16, 02 September 2024
 | Updated: 15:56, 02 September 2024

THE Flintstones entered the Studley Wheelbarrow Race on Sunday and ended up winning the best fancy dress prize.

In terms of a colourful and fun spectacle for the whole community, this annual event organised by the Bell pub in Studley is one of the best in Stratford district.

This year it attracted the likes of Scooby Doo and Shaggy, Ali G, a fairy godmother, the Banana Men, superheroes and a couple of nuns.

Charity Stratford-upon-Avon Simon Woodings
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE