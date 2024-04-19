A MAN has been jailed for a year after his XL Bully attacked a dogwalker near Gaydon.

The victim – a man in his 40s – was walking his dogs in fields near to junction 12 of the M40 on 13th November, 2022, when the attack happened.

He told police three or four dogs came out of the darkness and attacked his dogs.

As he tried to intervene, he was bitten on the hand which caused serious tendon damage that required surgery.

One of his dogs also had to be put down due to its injuries, Warwickshire Police said.

A few minutes after the attack started the owner of the XL Bully, Sean Thomas Peplow, 35, of Ladbroke Road, Bishops Itchington, arrived at the scene and attempted to get control of his dogs.

The following day Warwickshire Police was contacted by Peplow’s solicitor to say he agreed to be interviewed about the incident.

He handed over the XL Bully but refused to provide information on the other dogs involved. Throughout police interview he also refused to comment.

On Wednesday (17th April) at Warwick Crown Court was jailed after he pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

The courts also ordered the XL Bully be destroyed.

PC Irwin from Warwickshire Police said: “I would like to thank the victim for supporting this investigation and prosecution. He was left with a very serious injury, and I hope he can take some comfort from this outcome.

“Despite the severity of the attack Peplow made very little effort to cooperate with our investigation. In sentencing him the judge noted his lack of engagement and cooperation with police, and his attempts to minimise his culpability.

“I’d urge anyone with information in respect to dangerous dogs to report this to police so we can take the appropriate action.

“This can be reported to police via our website or by calling 101. You can also provide information, anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111”