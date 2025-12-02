WRCC charity closes ending 90 years of supporting Warwickshire’s rural communities

A CHARITY which supported Warwickshire’s rural communities for nearly 90 years has closed suddenly.

WRCC (Warwickshire Rural Community Council) announced yesterday (Monday) that it was calling in an insolvency practitioner and all staff had lost their jobs because of its financial losses.

The decision, the charity said in a statement, had been made by the board of trustees on 25th November.

The statement added: ‘Our last day of service was 30th November, marking the end of 88 years of service to the communities of Warwickshire and Solihull.

‘Our immediate thoughts are with our staff, who have lost their jobs without notice and so close to Christmas.

WRCC was involved in supporting Warm Hubs, including a mobile version, pictured here at the Crawford Memorial Hall in Bidford. Photo: Mark Williamson

‘We want to express our heartfelt thanks for their commitment and dedication, and we wish them every success in the next chapter of their lives.

‘We also extend our sincerest appreciation to the team of volunteers who have tirelessly supported our community transport services through the years, providing affordable transport solutions to schools and community groups across the county.’

As well as community transport WRCC also provided Warm Hubs, an oil buying syndicate to help reduce heating costs for rural residents, a meal on wheels service, and advice on affordable housing.

As part of its housing service, WRCC was a rural housing enabler for both Stratford and Warwick district councils, helping to identify needs in rural communities and helping to deliver new homes in those areas.

The Herald reported last week that SDC was planning to renew its contract with WRCC as part of its rural housing programme, which has run for 20 years.

The programme led to 321 homes being built in 20 places, including Tysoe, Claverdon, Little Compton, Bearley, Napton and Harbury.

SDC had been planning to work with WRCC for another three years from March 2026.

The WRCC statement continued: ‘We are devastated to withdraw our services from people living in rural communities across Warwickshire, not least our Community Food Fleet customers, whom we have proudly served 365 days a year since launching the operation in 2023.

‘Despite undergoing a significant programme of change during 2025, WRCC has suffered two years of losses and income targets not being met.

“As a result, from 1st December, WRCC will be engaging an insolvency practitioner as the first step towards liquidation. The insolvency practitioner will communicate with all creditors in due course.

‘All trustees and our chief executive, Chris Cowcher, are truly sorry that it must end this way.

‘We hope that our partners and other organisations will continue to champion rural communities, ensuring local voices are heard and their needs met in the future.’

SDC has been contacted for comment.