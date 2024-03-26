The sight of a swan nesting on a newly laid clutch of eggs may look like a happy one, but Stratford’s swan expert Cyril Bennis says it’s worrying.

Sharing a photo of a swan with eight eggs taken at the weekend, Cyril said: “Spring seems to have sprung with this swan already having nested and laid eight eggs.

Swan has laid eight eggs early. Photo: Cyril Bennis

“However this is four weeks earlier than normal. This means these eggs will hatch at the beginning of May, not at the end as they used to.

“Worryingly, this trend has been noticed here in Stratford upon Avon and at other areas in the UK. Climate change is affecting wildlife behaviour, as the birds respond to earlier warmer weather patterns.”

Cyril concluded: “The future is uncertain regarding the behaviour, and survival, of wildlife.”