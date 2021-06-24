World Shakespeare Centre concept for Gateway site in Stratford

A map of the Gateway area (48545638)

A multi-million bid has been submitted to the government’s levelling-up fund to regenerate a central part of Stratford.

While currently at a concept stage, the ambitious vision includes a World Shakespeare Centre with museum and education facilities, offices, retail and leisure space, and housing.

The 120-page bid has been submitted by Stratford District Council and the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust (SBT) and would revive the longstanding ambition to develop the town’s northern Gateway, located at the junctions of Arden Street, Windsor Street and Birmingham Road.

The council said that because much of the site remains in private ownership, the bid and the concept are only exploratory.

Councillor Tony Jefferson, council leader, said: “Stratford-upon-Avon was the fourth hardest hit economy within the UK, so we are exploring options to bring investment to Stratford, regenerate our town and economy for the benefit of our residents and businesses.

"It will also support the government’s levelling-up agenda for the wider region. The opportunities presented are very significant in scale and ambition and the work done to date indicates the immense potential of the project.”

