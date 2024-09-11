Workers move onto Stratford Debenhams site ahead of planned demolition
Published: 10:28, 11 September 2024
| Updated: 10:39, 11 September 2024
EARLY action on plans to redevelop Debenhams in the centre of Stratford are under way.
Workers have been on site, with holes appearing just outside the building and further activity inside.
Planning permission was given in May 2022 for the demolition and redevelopment of the former department store and H&M unit, creating a new hotel as the key part of the scheme.