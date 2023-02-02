WORK to restore the burnt-out Three Tuns pub in Alcester is inching closer with Stratford District Council expected to receive a formal application for the restoration project within the next five to six weeks.

It will be two years in April since the Grade II-listed building on High Street was devastated by fire and left a wrecked shell.

While scaffolding has been erected as part of work to protect what’s left of the building, the pub has been exposed to the elements for two winters and is considered an eyesore by traders and residents who have grown increasingly frustrated.