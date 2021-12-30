WOOD Street in Stratford is to be closed to traffic for about a month to allow for the old footpaths to be replaced.

Warwickshire County Council said the paths have suffered a large amount of wear and tear over recent years, with large vehicles causing some of the damage while parking on the pavement to carry out deliveries.

Wood Street Image: Google Maps (54008107)

The new paving will be made from smaller slabs and a more robust material, designed to withstand the weight of HGVs. It will, the council said, reduce the need for repairs, which are currently taking place every month, as well as maintenance costs.

The work is due to begin on the week commencing 17th January. Wood Street will close for the first two phases of work, expected to last nearly four weeks. There will then be a one-way system for the remainder of the scheme, expected to last for five or six weeks.

Buses will be alighting on Guild Street, where traffic will be diverted to. The taxis that use the rank and bays on Wood Street will also be moved.

The council added that access will be maintained to Wood Street during business hours – all work affecting access will be done overnight.

The work is the third phase in the town centre - resurfacing of the paving and road in Bridge Street and High Street was carried out in 2019/20.

County councillors Jenny Fradgley (Stratford West) and Cllr Kate Rolfe (Stratford South), were among the councillors who used their delegated councillor budget to fund the Bridge Street and High Street work. The scheme is now supported by Cllr Tim Sinclair (Stratford North), who became a county councillor in May 2021.

Cllr Rolfe said: “We have contacted local businesses and residents to give them advance warning of the works and will be working with them throughout the scheme. The way the works have been planned and the schedule when they are ongoing should keep any disruption to a minimum.

“We appreciate how important this area is to the town’s economy and that is why we have supported the schemes from the start. I’m looking forward to the completion of the works and seeing an area for markets, tourists and visitors that does justice to our wonderful town.”

Cllr Sinclair added: “Wood Street is a key area in the town with a strong business community and is well used by locals and tourists. The paving will help to ensure the safety of all who live on Wood Street or use the businesses while reducing the presence and associated costs and disruption of maintenance crews.”

Warwickshire County Council said it is working with businesses in the area to ensure that these works are carried out with minimum disruption to them and the community.