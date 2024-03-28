Home   News   Article

Work starts on £7m new diagnostics centre at Stratford Hospital

By Stratford News Editor
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 09:14, 28 March 2024

WORK has started on a £7m purpose-built diagnostic centre at Stratford Hospital.

South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust said the single-storey extension of the hospital building will house the hospital’s two MRI scanners and a CT scanner.

This development will give patients increased access to services that aim to get conditions diagnosed sooner and improve the outcomes of their treatments.

