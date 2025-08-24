Work starting soon on new A46 roundabout near Stratford

WORK is due to start soon on the new business park off the A46 on the outskirts of Stratford.

A newsletter has been delivered to residents by the developers, IM Properties, outlining the construction of the 65-acre Stratford46 Business Park, off the Alcester Road, which they describe as a a “major new high-quality destination for businesses in Stratford, Warwickshire and further afield.”

Once complete, it will provide some 1,500 jobs across the site.

The new roundabout on the A46 is in the top left of the artist's impression.

“As well as providing a home for existing local businesses to grow, including those needing to relocate from Stratford’s Canal Quarter Regeneration area, the site will support the local economy by attracting new high-quality companies to the area,” says IM.

The first phase of construction work on site will include building a new access roundabout on the A46 at Drayton Manor Drive.

IM says: “During 2025 we will be undertaking a series of important site set up activities, including work to divert a Severn Trent Water main. Work to deliver the on site infrastructure, including earthworks, landscaping and the new internal access roads, will follow during 2026.

“Construction of the first buildings is anticipated to start late 2026. We are also proposing to develop a nature reserve site as part of the overall scheme on 17 acres of adjoining land.”

IM says that it is a requirement that during peak daytime hours, traffic flow in both directions on the A46 must be uninterrupted to minimise disruption in the area and prevent any delays so most of the construction work will be carried out ‘offline’, next to the A46, without interrupting traffic flow and with the remainder during night-time working. Once three- quarters of the new roundabout has been built, traffic will be diverted onto it, allowing the remaining quarter to be built.

To maintain safe conditions for road users and construction workers, there will be a 40mph speed limit during the works. One of the first construction activities will be overnight surveys alongside the A46. This will require the use of temporary traffic lights and lane closures overnight to enable work to take place safely while keeping the road open, says IM.

Anyone with questions should contact the construction team directly by emailing construction. stratford46@montel-group. com or by calling 01905 425 468. “Early insight to any issues the community may have will allow us to respond in a timely manner” says IM.

For any other questions about the project, visit www.construction. stratford46.com