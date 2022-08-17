PRELIMINARY work has finally started on the Three Tuns pub in Alcester which was left devastated by fire in April 2021.

Concern was raised about the 17th century building in High Street after the burnt-out shell was left open to the elements, leaving the building to deteriorate and create an eyesore for traders and residents.

While the current work will not see the pub restored, internal debris, including asbestos, will be removed and additional scaffolding will be used in front of the grade-II listed building.