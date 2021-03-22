The arrival of Shipston’s long-awaited Tesco convenience store is on the horizon following reports of workmen being spotted at the site in recent days.

Pettiphers Garage (45393114)

Planning permission for a store at the former Pettiphers Garage site on Church Street has existed since way back in 2011, while Tesco’s name has been associated with applications since at least 2015.

However despite planning permission being gained for the store several times since then, no apparent work has been seen at the garage, leading to frustration from some residents about the amount of time the prominent site has lain dormant.

All that waiting is about to come to an end though, as this week Tesco revealed its intention to open the new store by the end of this year.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We are keen to open a store and serve customers in Shipston-on-Stour. Whilst we can’t confirm an opening date at this stage, we hope to open later this year and we will keep the community updated on our plans.”

Shipston mayor Cllr Shelagh Saunders, said: “It’s good news that something is being done about a site that was becoming a danger and an eyesore. We’ve had concerns about lorries accessing the site and surrounding pedestrian access, but hopefully Tesco will look into those issues.”