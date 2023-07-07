Work continues to find solution to Stratford south western relief road dilemma

THERE’S been a further delay in thrashing out a solution to the thorny question of building a South Western Relief Road for Stratford or finding an alternative option.

As long ago as late 2021, Stratford District Council decided to commission consultants to consider whether the massive Long Marston Garden Village building programme could be completed without the need for significant new road infrastructure.

The consultants’ report has been written and is now in the hands of Warwickshire County Council, the highways authority, where it is being evaluated. But yesterday (Wednesday) the Herald discovered that the work is far from over.