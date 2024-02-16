THE frustration at Stratford’s treatment by train operator West Midlands Railway boiled over again at the weekend when passengers were left stranded because of an issue at… Worcester.

Campaigners have voiced their anger on behalf of those who found themselves left at Stratford station on Sunday with no trains on the Birmingham route and a lack of correct communication about what was going on.

Stratford train station. File photo/Mark Williamson

With some travellers having spent the weekend in town and looking to get to Birmingham as the first step in a journey to other parts of the country, the situation was not helped by the station again being unmanned and the information screens giving wrong information.