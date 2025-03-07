‘WE are open and everyone is welcome’ is the key message from James Cadle, manager of the Navigation Inn. The Wootton Wawen pub has reopened its doors after a long period of renovation.

The pub reopened last month and new manager James had been looking forward to the big day for some time. James told the Herald about the journey towards the reopening of the pub. It’s one that started around six months ago.

The original Navigation Inn sign

“We got the keys for the pub in October and we've spent that time refurbishing it, basically. It's really good to be reopened. There’s been a lot of work but we got there and it looks amazing.

The local community has enjoyed returning to the pub, and the food menu has also gone down well according to James.

“Everyone's really happy that the pub's reopened. All the feedback we've had so far on the refurb has been amazing. Everyone loves it and all the feedback on the food's been really good too.”

Those pub goers who have visited The Navigation Inn in the past have a surprise in store as James said a lot of changes have been made.

He said: “In terms of the internal of the pub, it's completely changed on the external. It's completely different colours with reclaimed wood feature walls and things like that. There’s a full new back bar. It's unrecognisable really from what it was. It feels like the doors being open again is a culmination of a lot of hard work.”



