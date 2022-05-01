Fire emergency services attended a fire out in a wooded area in Wellesbourne on Saturday night.

A firefighter from Wellesbourne confirmed: “Last night we were called to a fire between Church Walk and the White Bridge in Wellesbourne.

“On arrival we were met with a fairly large area consisting of trees and a hedgerow well alight. As the fire was quickly spreading and was endangering a chicken coop in the adjoining garden, the decision was made to 'make pumps 3'. Appliances from Stratford-upon-Avon Fire Station and Leamington Fire Station were sent in support.”

They added: “Crews were able to secure a water supply from a hydrant and used a 45mm hoseline to quickly gain control and extinguish the fire. Thankfully, no chickens were harmed.”