Esteemed maths teacher and pillar of the community Brian Midgley sadly died on 13th February aged 85 following a short illness.

A friend of many in the district, including a regular and charming correspondent with Herald Arts, Brian had been the chair of Stratford Chamber Music Society for 21 years. He was also a keen member of Stratford Bridge Club, and was a councillor and church warden in Ettington where he lived before moving to Shipston more recently.

His brother, Alan, told the Herald: “Brian was born in 1938 in Southport, Lancashire. Our father went off to war in 1942 and Brian didn’t see him until 1946. He was a major in the army and went to Burma during the war. Fortunately he came back because they had me afterwards – so there was 11 years between us.

Brian Midgley, left, with his brother Alan.

“He’d left home and was in his 20s when I was sent to school aged 11. We got to know each other more in the 1970s and went on holiday together. Brian was a wonderful brother.”

Brian’s love of music was nurtured at Rossall School in Fleetwood.