Chair of Stratford Chamber Music Society and stalwart of the bridge club, Brian Midgley has sadly died aged 86
Esteemed maths teacher and pillar of the community Brian Midgley sadly died on 13th February aged 85 following a short illness.
A friend of many in the district, including a regular and charming correspondent with Herald Arts, Brian had been the chair of Stratford Chamber Music Society for 21 years. He was also a keen member of Stratford Bridge Club, and was a councillor and church warden in Ettington where he lived before moving to Shipston more recently.
His brother, Alan, told the Herald: “Brian was born in 1938 in Southport, Lancashire. Our father went off to war in 1942 and Brian didn’t see him until 1946. He was a major in the army and went to Burma during the war. Fortunately he came back because they had me afterwards – so there was 11 years between us.
“He’d left home and was in his 20s when I was sent to school aged 11. We got to know each other more in the 1970s and went on holiday together. Brian was a wonderful brother.”
Brian’s love of music was nurtured at Rossall School in Fleetwood.