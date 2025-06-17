PEOPLE die in silence because of silence. These are the words of Amy Watson, whose partner Joe Phipps died by suicide in March 2024.

Joe was 23 when he died. He was an amateur boxer and had a son as well as being a step-father. Raised in Stratford, Joe was a mechanic who worked for Mercedes as well as at Gold Cars in Honeybourne.

His death last year prompted Amy to create a charity in his name, to make sure people in Joe’s position never had to feel like they were on their own. The not for profit organisation has become a focus for Amy, and a series of fundraising events have taken place with plenty more planned.

Amy, who lives in Honeybourne, founded the Joe Phipps Foundation in August with Beth Hayward, Joe’s cousin. Joe’s father, Andy, is also a trustee of the charity and is a big supporter.

“At the start the charity was really a distraction and a way of keeping myself focused because dealing with the grief was so difficult I needed something to focus on,” Amy told the Herald.

The Joe Phipps Foundation has been founded by Amy Watson, Joe’s former partner, left, and Beth Hayward, his cousin. Photo: Mark Williamson

“Joe was such a loving, beautiful and incredible man, he deserves to have his memory kept alive and for people to know his name. I made it my goal to get his story out there and to try and stop anyone feeling the way Joe did.

“Joe was so young and had a whole life ahead of him but unfortunately he's not here to experience that and this way I feel like I can make a difference in the world and bring something good out of such a tragic and heart-breaking experience.”

Making sure others aren’t subject to the same situation as Joe is a focal point for the charity.

Amy with Joe

“Joe was let down by so many different services that should have been in place to help him. Myself and his family have to go through that, knowing that if something was different, he would still be alive. I just think it's really important to try and raise awareness for mental health and help people understand that there is actually help out there and that suicide isn't the way out.

“Especially in men, mental health isn't spoken about enough. I think for a lot of people suicide is a massive taboo subject. If you haven't lost someone or had your own suicidal thoughts, you're not going to understand it.

“A lot of people see it as selfish and a cowardly way out. If someone is unhappy with their life and struggling that much, is it not selfish that we're asking them to stay? Because it's a taboo subject and no one will talk about it, you're shutting people in the dark and making people stay in silence.”

Amy and Beth want the organisation to help as many people as possible - and they are training to do their own part.

“Our slogans is speak up, reach out, save a life. There are thousands of people, families that are going through the same thing we are because there isn't any help out there. We've all lost Joe and there will be other people you can talk to that have lost someone to suicide.

“No one should have to go through that amount of struggle that they believe there's no help and that suicide is the only option. We want to bring help to as many people as we can and really just get the message out there that there is help.

“Beth and I are doing our counselling diplomas so that we can offer counselling to low-income families and people struggling in the local area. It was really difficult to start the charity from nothing and being in deep grief at the time.

“It was a good focus because there's a lot of anger and upset towards the lack of help. This gave me a lot of drive to want to really get it started. Beth and I have worked tirelessly. We don’t have working hours.

“It's pretty much the minute we wake up to the minute we go to bed, sorting out legal stuff and trying to get as much knowledge as we can and training so that we can help people as best we can. It's difficult, but in the nine months since we've been set up, it's doing really well.”

Fundraising events are coming thick and fast for the foundation, with one planned for later this summer.

“I put on a boozy bingo event in September last year, which was fantastic. We did a glow walk around Stratford in December where we walked for around five miles with lights and people and it was more for the community to get together and for people to come and talk and hear what we have to say.

“In March we did a night at the Oscars where we spoke a lot about mental health and what our goals and aims are. We had a quiz night next up is a family fun day in July. All of the funds that are raised from past and future events goes towards training for the trustees and to advertise and advocate mental health.”

For more information on the charity and to keep an eye out for future fundraising events, visit https://thejoephippsfoundation.co.uk



