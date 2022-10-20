THREE women made history in Alcester last Thursday night (6th October) as the first females to join the Court Leet.

Traditionally a male-only organisation, the group’s rules were changed last November after a two-year campaign for equality.

A sixth-form student at St Benedict’s Catholic High School, the partner of a current Court Leet officer and the first woman to serve on Henley Court Leet, were elected as officers at the annual elections at the Town Hall in Henley Street.