First females elected to Alcester Court Leet after campaign for gender equality

By Lise Evans
levans@stratford-herald.com
Published: 11:00, 20 October 2022

THREE women made history in Alcester last Thursday night (6th October) as the first females to join the Court Leet.

Traditionally a male-only organisation, the group’s rules were changed last November after a two-year campaign for equality.

A sixth-form student at St Benedict’s Catholic High School, the partner of a current Court Leet officer and the first woman to serve on Henley Court Leet, were elected as officers at the annual elections at the Town Hall in Henley Street.

