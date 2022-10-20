First females elected to Alcester Court Leet after campaign for gender equality
Published: 11:00, 20 October 2022
THREE women made history in Alcester last Thursday night (6th October) as the first females to join the Court Leet.
Traditionally a male-only organisation, the group’s rules were changed last November after a two-year campaign for equality.
A sixth-form student at St Benedict’s Catholic High School, the partner of a current Court Leet officer and the first woman to serve on Henley Court Leet, were elected as officers at the annual elections at the Town Hall in Henley Street.