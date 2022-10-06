THERE will be an historic change at the Court Leet elections in Alcester tonight (Thursday) as it will be the first time that women can stand as officers.

A two-year campaign for equality led to a decision by Lord Hertford to allow women to join the men-only organisation.

It means for the first time in its 700-year history, women who live in the town will also be allowed to be sworn in as ‘jurors’, witness the election process of new officers and vote for new members of the 16-strong organisation.

The Herald understands that three women have been in discussion with the Court Leet about standing as officers.