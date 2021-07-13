Woman taken to hospital following collision near Bidford

Emergency services were called to a two-car road traffic collision near Bidford this morning.

The crash occurred at around 7.30am close to the Golden Cross on Wixford Road with one of the vehicles believed to have overturned in the incident.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 7.32am to reports of a two-car road traffic collision on Wixford Road near the Golden Cross. One ambulance and a paramedic were sent to the scene.

“A woman, the driver of the overturned car, was extracted from the vehicle and treated for injuries not believed to be serious. She was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further treatment.”

The driver of the other vehicle was not believed to have been injured.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and Warwickshire Police were also in attendance.