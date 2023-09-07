A female pedestrian was taken to hospital by ambulance this afternoon following an incident with a vehicle on Sheep Street around 3pm.

According to an eyewitness she was knocked over by a VW Sharan people carrier as she crossed the bottom of Sheep Steet at the Waterside junction.

Accident on Sheep Street

The woman, who looked to be in her 60s or 70s, was given gas and air at the scene as she lay on a stretcher being attended to by paramedics.