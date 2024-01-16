A WOMAN has sadly died following a medical emergency in Sheep Street, Stratford-upon-Avon today, Tuesday.

Air ambulance landed on the green by Crowne Plaza. Photo: Amy Haydney

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: ”We were called to a medical emergency on Sheep Street in Stratford upon Avon just after 10.15am. Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a woman in a critical condition receiving basic life support from bystanders. Ambulance staff immediately took over and began to administer advanced life support before conveying her to hospital via land ambulance but sadly, despite their best efforts, her condition deteriorated en route and she was confirmed dead.”

Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance landed on the green next to the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Stratford during the emergency.

This article has been updated following a new statement from West Midlands Ambulance Service.