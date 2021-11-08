Woman rescued from River Avon in Stratford

A WOMAN was pulled from the River Avon in Stratford on Monday morning (8th November) and taken to hospital.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 9:19am to reports of a patient in the water at Seven Meadows Road Bridge at the River Avon. We sent two ambulances to the scene. On arrival, crews found the patient, a woman, out of the water thanks to the quick actions of Good Samaritans at the scene. She was treated on scene before being conveyed to hospital for further treatment.”

It's understood the incident took place near to the Colin Whittaker Lock, Stratford-upon-Avon.