A WOMAN who stabbed a man four times said she had been drunk and couldn’t recall carrying out the attack.

Reda Malone, 42, was jailed for two years and seven months after stabbing a man in his 40s at her home in The Spinney, Warwick, on 25th March following an argument.

A&E staff at Warwick Hospital alerted police to the incident when the victim was dropped at the hospital.

Reda Malone. Photo: Warwickshire Police

Following a media appeal by Warwickshire Police, Malone handed herself in at Leamington police station, but not before disposing of the knife in a builder’s sack in Spencer Street. This was later recovered by police. Officers also established that the attack had taken place at Malone’s home and inside found a pool of blood on the mattress where the victim had been stabbed as well as blood-stained clothes in the washing machine.

In interview, Malone told officers she was drunk and struggled to remember carrying out the attack.

She was jailed at Warwick Crown Court last week after pleading guilty to wounding with intent.

The court heard how the victim required emergency surgery to close his wounds and repair damage to his bowel.

Detective Constable Phoebe Gumbley, from Leamington CID, said: “This was a particularly violent and sustained attack, where the victim was left with serious injuries that could have been much worse. The victim was very lucky to survive.”