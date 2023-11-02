A woman in her 70s was injured during a collision between a lorry and a car yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, 1st November) near Darlingscote Road and A429 crossroad.

At around 4:40pm, emergency services including police, fire, and ambulance were called to the scene.

During the collision, the car (a grey Volkswagen Golf) was reportedly flipped onto its side. One woman was injured and taken to hospital.

Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Appliances from Stratford and Moreton in the Marsh dealt with a road traffic collision on the Fosse Way, Darlingscott. Crews used stab fast to release casualty."

The road was closed for several hours while the incident was being handled and cleared but reopened just past midnight today (Thursday) November.