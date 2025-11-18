Home   News   Article

Woman found with £2,300 of stolen products at Stratford shopping centre

By Stratford News Editor
Published: 11:30, 18 November 2025

A WOMAN was found with almost £2,300 of products stolen from a shop at the Maybird Centre in Stratford.

Officers from Warwickshire Police and Stratford’s Street Wardens intercepted the woman who had been on a shoplifting spree in Boots.

The items recovered from a woman at the Maybird Centre, Stratford.
They seized £2294.50 worth of stolen products.

In a statement, the officers quipped: “Whilst trying to get a cheeky little five-fingered discount and doing her best to blend in, the female was left blushing and attempted to make-up for her misgivings when challenged.”

