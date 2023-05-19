Home   News   Article

Woman dies following house fire in Alcester

By Stratford News Editor
Published: 11:29, 19 May 2023
 | Updated: 13:18, 19 May 2023

A WOMAN has died and a man has been taken to hospital following a house fire in Alcester this morning (Friday).

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to Ragley Mill Lane, Alcester, at 5.48am and sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene.

A spokesperson said: “On arrival, crews discovered a woman who had been rescued from the property by colleagues from the fire service.

“Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene.

“A second patient, a man, was treated for the effects of smoke inhalation before being taken to the Alexandra Hospital, Redditch.”

