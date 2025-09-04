Woman dies after being hit by HGV on M40 in Warwickshire

A WOMAN died after being hit by a lorry on the M40 in Warwickshire yesterday (Wednesday).

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the woman, who had been a pedestrian, died at the scene.

Warwickshire Police

The ambulance service spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.36pm on Wednesday to a road traffic collision involving a HGV and a pedestrian on the M40 between junctions 15 and 16 in Rowington.

“One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene. Upon arrival we found a woman. Sadly, it was clear nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed deceased at the scene.”

Warwickshire Police said the woman’s next of kin had been informed.