A woman was charged after following a disturbance in Stratford town centre on Monday.

Katie Mascellani, 50, of Lodge Road, Stratford, was charged with assaulting an emergency worker.

It follows the implementation of a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) in Stratford town centre on Monday.

Police at the scene of Monday's incident

An eyewitness told the Herald that a group of street drinkers had gathered at Windsor Court on the corner of Greenhill and Rother Streets.

They said things appeared to kick-off just before 3pm. He said: “One of the officers - a big bloke - demanded that one of the drinkers hand over their can of alcohol. They refused and the officer went to arrest them when a tussle occured. He must have pressed a panic button or called for backup as suddenly police swarmed on the area.”

Video after alleged incident in Stratford town centre.

Warwickshire Police told the Herald: “We were called to a report of a group of people allegedly drinking in Greenhill Street. While dealing with the incident, an officer suffered injuries to their leg.”

Ms Mascellani has been released on bail and is set to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on 14th May.