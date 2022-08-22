Six people were arrested by Warwickshire Police on suspicion of drink or drug driving over the weekend
One of the arrests involved a 38-year-old woman from Birmingham who was arrested at 1.45am on Sunday morning (21st August) in Bridgefoot, Stratford, on suspicion of drink driving when officers spotted her driving through the town without her lights on and followed her to observe her manner of driving. She was later charged with drink driving and is due to appear before magistrates in Coventry on 30th September.
Another case involved a 23-year-old man from Little Kineton, Warwick, was arrested at 5.25am on Sunday on suspicion of drink or drug driving in George Street, Leamington Spa, when officers were called to a collision that left his truck on its side and damage to two other vehicles. The driver has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Four more incidences saw drivers charged and due to appear at Coventry Magistrates Court on 30th September.
- 35-year-old woman from Tamworth, arrested at 4.17pm on Friday in Whitehouse Road, Dordon on suspicion of drink driving after a member of the public contacted Warwickshire Police concerned over her manner of driving after she was believed to have collided with a bollard with two children in the car. Officers attended and she failed a road side breath test and was later charged with drink driving
- 35-year-old man from Leicester was arrested at 1.04am Saturday on suspicion of drink driving in Warwick Street, Leek Wootton when officers spotted him driving a white Mercedes Sprinter van on the A46 southbound and observed his manner of driving on the 70mph dual carriageway. He was later charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.
- 57-year-old man from Coventry was arrested at 2.40am on Sunday on suspicion of drink driving on The Parade in Leamington Spa when officers saw him driving a white Vauxhall Vivaro and stopped him due to a moving traffic offence. He was later charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.
- 43-year-old man from Whitnash, Leamington Spa, was arrested at 12.43am on Sunday on suspicion of drink driving on Landor Road, Whitnash, when he appeared to pass officers at speed in his VW Golf and when he was stopped by officers, he failed a roadside breath test. He was later charged with drink driving.