Six people were arrested by Warwickshire Police on suspicion of drink or drug driving over the weekend as part of a national crackdown.

One of the arrests involved a 38-year-old woman from Birmingham who was arrested at 1.45am on Sunday morning (21st August) in Bridgefoot, Stratford, on suspicion of drink driving when officers spotted her driving through the town without her lights on and followed her to observe her manner of driving. She was later charged with drink driving and is due to appear before magistrates in Coventry on 30th September.

Warwickshire Police drink drive campaign (58804330)

Another case involved a 23-year-old man from Little Kineton, Warwick, was arrested at 5.25am on Sunday on suspicion of drink or drug driving in George Street, Leamington Spa, when officers were called to a collision that left his truck on its side and damage to two other vehicles. The driver has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Four more incidences saw drivers charged and due to appear at Coventry Magistrates Court on 30th September.