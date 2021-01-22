Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was bitten by a dog in Wellesbourne last week.

The incident happened on Friday (15th January) at around 11.15am when the victim was walking her dog on Mountford Sports Field.

A black Labrador then approached and bit her knee, requiring the woman to seek hospital treatment.

The Labrador and its owner, believed to be a white woman in her late 50s or early 60s, with short grey hair, then left the location.

Enquiries are ongoing and investigating officers would ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident to please call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 102 of 15 January 2021.