THE woman reckoned to be Stratford’s oldest resident, Dorothy Unitt, has died at the age of 109.

Dorothy, who died peacefully last Thursday (24th July) celebrated her 109th birthday on 18th June.

For the last four years she lived at Ambleside Care Home where she remained positive and strong and rarely complained, having always had a positive attitude, facing life’s crises with stoicism and courage.

Dorothy Unitt celebrating VE Day this year.

Dorothy was born 1916 in Sutton Coldfield, the eldest of five children. She moved to Birmingham where she married Bert. They had a daughter, Sheila, who married Richard and subsequently moved to the north-east.

Ten years after Bert’s death, Dorothy married Maurice and they lived in Solihull before moving to Stratford where they attended St Andrew’s Church, Shottery, and were very involved in community life and church activities.

They were married for 50 years before Maurice died.