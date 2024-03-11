Woman arrested in Stratford after claims she kicked police officer

A WOMAN allegedly kicked a police officer twice in the stomach as she was arrested in Stratford at the weekend.

Claire Goldie, 39, of Albury Drive in Nottingham, has been charged with assault by beating of an officer, being drunk and disorderly in a public place, and criminal damage (under £5,000) of a police car.

Warwickshire Police said the charges follow an alleged incident in the early hours of Saturday, 9th March, when a man and a woman were reported to have got into a car on High Street, Stratford, despite allegedly showing signs of being unfit to drive.

Warwickshire Police attended an incident in High Street, Stratford on Saturday.

Police arrested the male driver on suspicion of being drunk in charge of a vehicle while the woman was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly following claims she shouted and swore at officers.

Warwickshire Police added that during the arrest the woman allegedly kicked an officer twice in the stomach and kicked the door of a police vehicle.

Goldie is due appear in Leamington Spa Magistrates’ Court on 17th May.

Meanwhile, 41-year-old Forhad Ali, of Cromwell Street, Nottingham, has been charged with being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the drink-drive limit and using a motor vehicle without a valid test certificate.

He is due at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on 10th May.