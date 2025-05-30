A woman, 24, has been arrested in connection with a vehicle hitting a man in Studley.

The incident happened on Thursday night, and left the victim with serious injuries.

Witnesses have said it was a domestic incident, and appeared to involve the woman running over her partner.

Warwickshire Police

Warwickshire Police said: “We were called to Allendale Crescent shortly before 9pm on Thursday (29th May) after a reported collision between a car and a pedestrian.

“We attended along with the ambulance service and a man was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition. A 24-year-old woman from Alcester was arrested by officers on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. She remains in custody.”

Enquiries continue and anyone with information or who saw the collision is asked to contact police quoting incident number 142 of 29 May.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said an ambulance, paramedic officer and the Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene alongside a Community First Responder.

The injured man was conveyed on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment. The driver of the car was not injured.